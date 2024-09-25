Lokayukta Police arrest principal and FDA in Birur

Chikkamagaluru Lokayukta Police, on Wednesday, arrested the principal and a first divisional assistant (FDA) of the government first-grade college at Biruru while accepting a bribe from a student to allow him to appear for the final semester examinations.

The arrested are M.K. Praveen Kumar, the principal, and Sadashivaiah, FDA. The accused allegedly demanded a bribe from a student, who had no attendance sufficient to take the final examination. While Sadashivaiah received ₹10,000 via the unified payment interface (UPI) , the principal took the cash. A guest lecturer had filed the complaint with the police.

Lokayukta police were led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Tirumalesh, police inspectors Mallikarjun and Anil Rathod.

