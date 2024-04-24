ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta police arrest panchayat secretary in Shivamogga

April 24, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Lokayutka Police of Shivamogga, on Wednesday, arrested Abbalagere gram panchayat secretary Yogesh T. allegedly while accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 to issue khata of land.

B. Yashwanth, a resident of Navule in Shivamogga, complained to the Lokayukta Police that the accused demanded a bribe of ₹15,000 to issue khata for the 10 gunta of land that he owned in the gram panchayat limits. He filed the complaint with the police as he was not willing to pay the bribe.

Veerabasappa L. Kusalapura, Police Inspector of Karnataka Lokayukta, arrested the accused and seized the amount. The trap was conducted as per the guidance of Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Manjunath Chowdhary M.H., according to a press release.

