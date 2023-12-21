ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta Police arrest MESCOM engineer while accepting bribe at Anavatti

December 21, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Lokayukta Police arrested G. Ramesh, Assistant Executive Engineer of MESCOM at Anavatti in Sorab taluk, while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from an electric contractor on Thursday.

Pradeep, the contractor from Bettadakorli village, had bagged the work under the scheme to regularize illegal irrigation pump sets. He had sought seven transformers to complete his work. The AEE demanded a bribe of ₹20,000 to honour his request.

As he was not willing to pay the bribe, Pradeep complained to the Lokayukta Police. Under the guidance of Lokayukta Superintendent of Police N. Vasudevarama, Police Inspector H.S. Suresh and others arrested the accused.

