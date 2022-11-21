  1. EPaper
Lokayukta police arrest Jog-Kargal Town Panchayat member

Harish K.C. burnt the cash he received when he noticed the Lokayukta police entering his place

November 21, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
Shivamogga Lokayukta Police arrested Harish K.C., member of Joga-Kargal Town Panchayat while accepting a bribe on Monday.

The Shivamogga Lokayukta police, on Monday, arrested Harish K.C., a member of Jog-Kargal Town Panchayat in Sagar taluk, while accepting a bribe of ₹ 50,000 from a chicken stall owner.

Interestingly, the accused burnt the currency notes by placing them on the gas stove, as he noticed the Lokayukta Police entering his place soon after accepting the bribe amount.

K. Ahmed Abdul Baki had been running a chicken stall at Jog Falls for the last 15 years, without a licence from the local body. The town panchayat had asked him to close the shop orally. He submitted an application seeking a licence on Novemeber 14. However his application was not honoured by the local body.

He approached Harish K.C, the representative of his ward to help to get the licence. The member demanded a monthly bribe of ₹ 3,000 to ensure his shop run without any trouble.

Instead of monthly payment, Ahmed Abdul offered to pay ₹ 50,000 at one go, to which Harish agreed.

Later, Abdul complained to the Lokayukta Police about the member’s demand. He went to Harish’s place and handed over the cash on Monday. Within minutes, the Lokayukta Police reached the spot. As the accused noticed the police entering his house, he rushed to the kitchen with cash and burnt it.

The trap was conducted by DySP N.Mruthyunjaya, Police Inspector H.M. Jagannath and other staff. The accused has been arrested, said N. Vasudevarama, SP, Lokayukta, Chitradurga.

