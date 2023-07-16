ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta police arrest head constable under PC act

July 16, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta officials on Sunday trapped a 43-year-old Head Constable and his friend while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 from a private firm employee promising to help him in a case booked against him.

The accused Mahesh S., Head Constable working with the Cyber crime police station in Ramanagara town, had demanded ₹2.5 lakh from Manje Gowda, who was accused in a case. Mahesh had accepted ₹75,000 and promised to bail him out but, again demanded ₹50,000. Unable to pay the bribe, Manje Gowda approached Lokayukta and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police trapped Ramesh Gowda, 53, a friend of Mahesh who was accepting the bribe on his behalf.

The trap was laid at Uttarahalli where the accused was caught red-handed. Based on his information, the police arrested Mahesh and both were charged under Prevention of Corruption Act.

