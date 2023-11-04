ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta Police arrest Education Department officials for taking bribe from contractor in Karnataka

November 04, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - Shivamogga

The arrested officials are G. Ranganatha Swamy, a Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) in Chikkamagaluru, and Asrar Ahmed, a Second Division Assistant

The Hindu Bureau

The officials allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 to give administrative approval for construction of toilets in a government school in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

Karnataka Lokayukta Police arrested the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) in Chikkamagaluru and another official of the Department of School Education while taking a bribe of ₹4,000 from a contractor to clear the construction of toilets in a government school.

The names of the arrested officials are G. Ranganatha Swamy, a DDPI, and Asrar Ahmed, a Second Division Assistant.

Two schools in Hesgal gram panchayat of Mudigere taluk were selected for construction of toilets under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. The contractor, M.A. Salaluddin, had approached the officials seeking administrative approval to take up the work. The officials allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 to give administrative approval.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The contractor submitted a complaint to the police because he had audio records of the telephonic conversations with the two officials. Based on the complaint, police arrested the officials red-handed while taking ₹4,000, as part of the amount they had demanded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US