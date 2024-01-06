Lokayukta orders probe into irregularities at government schools in Srinivasapura

January 06, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Lokayukta has ordered an inquiry into allegations against irregularities at government schools in Srinivasapura Taluk, based on a complaint by a person, who wished to remain anonymous.

Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil said the allegations made in the complaint including misuse of funds reserved for mid-day meals and absenteeism of teachers amounted to maladministration, and ordered Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta of Kolar district to carry out a probe and submit a report by February 14. He also directed to make Principal Secretary, Commissioner of Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Deputy Commissioner, Kolar district and Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), Kolar District also Block Education Officer (BEO), of Srinivasapura taluk in this case.

An unidentified complainant has alleged that while only 27 to 35 students are studying in the government Urdu Boys Higher Primary School, the headmaster has claimed that 69 students have been studying and has misused funds allotted for mid-day meals. The complaint further alleges that two teachers at other schools in the taluk are often absent and one of them even comes to school drunk. The complaint also alleges that the 3-acre land belonging to the government Junior Primary School of H. Nallapally village has been encroached.

Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil who has ordered a probe into these allegations said that these irregularities not only showed laxity on the part of teachers but also on the part of officials of DSEL, who should have been vigilant and rectified these deficiencies. “This amounts to maladministration,” he said in his order.