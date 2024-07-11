Lokayukta officials raid 11 officials, seize assets worth crores in Karnataka

Lokayukta officials on Thursday (July 11) conducted search operations across the State in connection with 11 disproportionate asset cases registered against government officers in Belagavi, Davangere, Dharwad, Chitradurga, Mandya, Kolar, Mysuru, Hassan and Kalaburagi districts.

Several teams of officials simultaneously conducted searches at the residences and offices of the relatives of the accused government officers at more than 56 places.

According to a press release, the officials raided Basavaraj Maggi, Revenue Officer, Mahadevapura Division, BBMP, at 11 places and seized 15 sites, two houses, 32.2 acres of agricultural land along with ₹2.3 lakh cash, ₹59.4 lakh worth of ornaments and ₹61. 7 lakh worth of 586 casino coins. The total value is estimated to be ₹3.3 crore.

Officials raided four places belonging to Mahadeva Bannur, AEE, Panchayath Raj Engineer Division, Belagavi. The officials seized three houses estimated to be around ₹1.05 crore along with ₹1.8 lakh cash, ₹20 lakh worth of gold ornaments and vehicles worth ₹7.5 lakh.

During the raids on D.H. Umesh, Executive Engineer (E), KPTCL, Chikkamagaluru, officials searched five places. They seized four sites, four houses, and two acres of agricultural land worth ₹4.8 crore, along with ₹40 lakh worth of gold ornaments and ₹ 15 lakh worth of vehicles. The total value of the seized vehicles was worth ₹ 5.3 crore.

Searches on M.S. Prabhakar, AEE (E), Bescom Vigilance Police Station, Davangere district revealed two sites, two houses, 4.33 acres of agricultural land total worth ₹ 1.5 crore, in addition to ₹3 lakh cash, ₹30 lakh worth ornaments, ₹50,000 worth of vehicles, ₹10 lakh worth household articles. The total value is estimated to be around ₹2.01 cr.

During raids in seven places related to Shekhar Gowda Hanumgowda Kuradagi, Project Director, Nirmithi Kendra, Belagavi, officials seized five sites, four houses, 83 acres of agricultural land along with cash ₹1.6 lakh, gold ornaments worth ₹16.9 lakh, vehicles worth ₹8.3 lakh, totally worth ₹7.8 crore.

Searches conducted in four places related to M. Raveendra, Chief Engineer (Rtd), Public Works Department, resulted in the seizure of four sites, six houses, 49.15 acres of agricultural land, along with cash ₹37,500, ₹83 lakh worth of gold ornaments, ₹1 crore worth of vehicles, ₹50 lakh worth of household articles. The total value is estimated to be around ₹5.7 crore.

During the raids on K.G. Jagadeesha, Chief Engineer, PWD, at five places, officials seized five sites, seven houses, 36.2 acres of agricultural land along with ₹2,400 cash, ₹3.11 lakh worth of ornaments, ₹18 lakh worth of vehicles, ₹3.5 lakh worth of household articles. The total value is estimated to be ₹5.2 crore.

Searches were conducted in 6 places belonging to Shivaraju. S, Executive Engineer(Rtd), Rural Drinking Water and Sanitization Division, Mandya Dist.

During the searches, the officials found 3 Site, 3 Houses, 10 Acre Agricultural land along with ₹ 6 lakh cash, ₹ 8 lakh worth gold ornaments, ₹ 90 lakh worth vehicles with an estimated total Value ₹ 5.08 crore.

Searches were conducted at six places on Vijayanna, tahashildar, Harohalli taluk, Ramanagara. Officials seized nine houses, 13 acres of agricultural land along with ₹ 2.4 lakh cash, ₹ 22.7 lakh worth gold ornaments, ₹ 43.15 lakh worth of Vehicles. The total value of the seized property is estimated to be ₹2.4 crores.

Officials raided Mahesh K., Superintendent Engineer, Kabini and Varuna Nala Circle, Mysuru, at three places and recovered three sites, three houses, 11.2 acres of agricultural land along with ₹22.8 lakh worth of ornaments, ₹4 lakh worth of vehicles, with total estimated value ₹3.7 crore.

N.M. Jagadeesh, Grade-1 Secretary, Dasanapura Grama Panchayath, Bengaluru, was raided in three places and found three houses, 2.2 acres of agricultural land along with cash ₹28 lakh cash, ₹1.2 crore worth of ornaments, ₹33.9 lakh worth vehicles. The total value of the seized properties is estimated to be ₹3.2 crore.