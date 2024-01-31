GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lokayukta officials nab BESCOM junior engineer accepting bribe

January 31, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta officials caught a Junior Engineer (JE) from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) red-handed accepting a bribe from a consumer for an official favour and arrested him.

The accused officer, Prakash, working with North Sub Division-2 at Vijaya Nagar, had demanded ₹2.5 lakh for an electricity reconnection for a multi-storeyed building. Unable to pay the bribe, the complainant filed a complaint and the officials laid a trap and arrested the accused after he was caught red-handed accepting a cash amount of ₹1 lakh.

Prakash has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and further investigations are on.

