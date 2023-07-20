ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta officer dies of heart attack

July 20, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Lokayukta in Vijayapura Arun Nayak died of heart attack on Thursday. He was 58.

He was sitting on a bench after a few rounds of a badminton game at the District Indoor Stadium, where he collapsed after breathing heavily.

His game mates shifted him to a private hospital. The doctors tried to save him, but he died in a few minutes.

Trainer Shiva Amarappagol and other players, including Sagar Aboobakar, and others were present.

Lokayukta Police and other police officers visited the hospital. The body will be handed over to his relatives in Ankola, the police said.

