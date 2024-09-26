Lokayukta nabs BBMP ARO, assistant for accepting bribe

The Lokayukta officials on Thursday arrested an Assistant Revenue officer of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) along with his assistant while they were allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹4.5 lakh from a person for an official favour.

Based on a complaint, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Umadevi trapped Rajendra Prasad, ARO, and his assistant Prakash, Tax Assessor, BBMP office, Yeshwanthpur, red-handed accepting the bribe.

The accused, according to the officials, had allegedly demanded the bribe from Chandrashekhar, a businessman from Yeshwanthpur, to negotiate the tax amount for a commercial property which he owned and had pending dues .

Unable to pay the bribe, he approached the Lokayukta and filed a complaint. The officials laid a trap, caught the duo and charged them under the PC act.