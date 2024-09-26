GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lokayukta nabs BBMP ARO, assistant for accepting bribe

Published - September 26, 2024 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta officials on Thursday arrested an Assistant Revenue officer of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) along with his assistant while they were allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹4.5 lakh from a person for an official favour.

Based on a complaint, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Umadevi trapped Rajendra Prasad, ARO, and his assistant Prakash, Tax Assessor, BBMP office, Yeshwanthpur, red-handed accepting the bribe.

The accused, according to the officials, had allegedly demanded the bribe from Chandrashekhar, a businessman from Yeshwanthpur, to negotiate the tax amount for a commercial property which he owned and had pending dues .

Unable to pay the bribe, he approached the Lokayukta and filed a complaint. The officials laid a trap, caught the duo and charged them under the PC act.

