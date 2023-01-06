Lokayukta holds meeting in Shivamogga

January 06, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Hassan

Justice B.S. Patil, Karnataka Lokayukta, has said his institution will initiate action against government officers accused of dereliction of duty, misuse of office and corruption without any delay.

Addressing senior officers of various departments in Shivamogga on Friday, he said Karnataka Lokayukta had taken action against many officers. A suo motu case was registered with regard to encroachment of tanks in Shivamogga district. The encroachments should be cleared without delay. The progress in this regard would be reviewed regularly.

There were more than 6,000 tanks in Shivamogga district, the highest in any district in the state. The officers had been instructed to complete the survey of tanks within a stipulated time. The officers should submit action taken report, he said.

Regarding the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Mr. Patil said there had been thousands of complaints about irregularities in the scheme’s implementation. The instituteion had been clearing them on a war footing. The Panchayat Development Officers, who failed to maintain records properly, should face action, he said.

The Lokayukta had been receiving complaints on the way the beneficiaries were being selected in housing schemes. Similarly, there had been complaints with regard to departments of Water Resources, Agriculture and Health. The officers of these departments should ensure the benefits of the schemes reached the genuine, he said.

List

Mr. Patil said he had instructed his officers to prepare a list of government officials, who had been working against the interest of common people. The officers would conduct raids on such officials.

He also appealed to the public to join hands with the institution in its fight against corruption. “We are receiving complaints about some people blackmailing government officials by filing false cases. We will take action against them as well”, he said.

Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, Zilla Panchayat CEO N.D. Prakash, Chief Conservator of Forests K.T. Hanumanthappa and others were present.