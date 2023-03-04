Lokayukta given free hand in Prashanth Madal case: CM

March 04, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the government had given free hand to the Lokayukta in dealing with the case of graft against Prashanth Madal, son of Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, and that law would take its own course.

Speaking to presspersons at Murugha Mutt helipad in Chitradurga on Saturday, Mr. Bommai said the government had a clear stand on the case and no matter who was involved, the culprits would be booked.

On the Opposition demand for his resignation, Mr. Bommai sought to know whether Siddaramaiah, the then Chief Minister resigned after a bribe of ₹2 lakh was accepted in a Minister’s office in the Vidhana Soudha. He said the case would have been different if a strong Lokayukta existed then. In fact, the reason for weakening the anti-corruption institution was to cover up such graft cases, he alleged.

Mr. Bommai claimed that the case of a legislator’s son being caught with money would be investigated impartially and corruption would be curbed in an apolitical manner.

He said the Congress during its tenure had closed 59 such cases and they would soon be revived. In order to wash its sins, the Congress was putting forward the demand for his resignation. Going by the same yardstick, the Congress leaders should have resigned several times for their corruption, he said.

Accusing the Congress of indulging in cheap politics, he alleged that it was during the Congress government that the highest number of murders took place in the name of religion and caste. Mr. Bommai said the Congress had no moral right to speak on the issue as it had withdrawn several cases of murders against PFI and SDPI members.

To a query on what would be the fate of Mr. Virupakshappa, he said it would be decided by the party high command.

Mr. Bommai said that the process of issuing record of rights for ‘bagair hukum’ cultivators was under way and in cases where there was delay, the assistant commissioners had been directed to expedite the process.

On the demand for salary hike of employees of transport corporations, he said a decision would be taken soon. To another query, he said grants had been sanctioned for a medical college at Chitradurga and he would lay the foundation stone.