Lokayukta conducts surprise visits to DC office, Kandaya bhavan, and taluk offices

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors and the staff of Kandaya Bhavan and taluk offices in and around Bengaluru were caught by surprise when the Lokayukta officials arrived on surprise inspections.

As many as 100 officials from the Lokayukta, deployed to carry out the inspections and formed several teams led by Upa Lokayukta K.N. Phaneendra, stormed the DC office, Kandaya Bhavan, and taluk offices in and around the city.

The inspection was carried out in the wake of complaints from the public about the inordinate delay in file clearance. The officials checked the files to ascertain why they were not cleared at the stipulated time. They also checked the status of various applications and asked people about the service they have experienced. The officials questioned the staff on the procedure followed to clear the files and process the applications. The officials also questioned about the infrastructure of the offices and the sanctioned staff and requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior officials were not present as they had been deployed on official work in the wake of the President’s visit.

The surprise check indicated that the DC office of Bengaluru Urban District was also on the radar of the Lokayukta. It can be recalled that former Deputy Commissioner J. Manjunath was arrested in connection with a case where a deputy tahsildar and his assistant were caught accepting a bribe in May this year.

The Deputy Registrar of the Lokayukta have been assigned to prepare a detailed report to be submitted to the Lokayukta for future course of action.