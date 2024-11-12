 />
Lokayukta conducts raids on three govt. employees in Belagavi

Published - November 12, 2024 08:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta officers searched the offices and houses of three government employees in Belagavi on Tuesday. Search and verification of documents continued till Tuesday night.

Officers raided the houses and offices of Vitthala Davaleshwar, village accountant of Boragaon village in Nippani taluk. Lokayukta sources said they recovered over ₹1 lakh in cash. Another house was searched.

He was facing charges of carrying cash of ₹1.1 crore from Belagavi to Bagalkot a few months ago. He was stopped by vigilance officers at a check-post in Ramdurg.

The house and office of Govindappa Bhajantri, a KIADB employee, were raided. Officers searched a farmhouse of his relatives in Ugargol village and office in Dharwad.

The house of Venkatesh Majumdar, an employee of the commercial tax department, was searched in Sahyadri Nagar in Belagavi.

