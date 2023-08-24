ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta catches two staff members of Education Department

August 24, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta Police on Thursday caught two employees, including a section officer in the office of Deputy Director of Pre University Education, while they were accepting bribe for clearing a pension file in Dharwad.

The raid was conducted by the Lokayukta Police based on a complaint filed by the former in-charge principal of the Government PU College of Yaliwal in Kundgol taluk, Subhas Krishnappa Chouraddi.

Mr. Chouraddi was reportedly asked to pay bribe for getting his pension file cleared.

Carrying out the raid, Lokayukta Police Inspector K.B. Banne and P.S. Hiremath and staff caught Section Officer Durgadas Masuti and FDA Nagaraj Hugar while they were accepting ₹15,000 bribe.

The two have been arrested and further investigation is on, a press release from the Lokayukta Office in Dharwad said.

