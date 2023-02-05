ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta catches Special Public Prosecutor for graft in Davangere

February 05, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Lokayukta Police caught red-handed a Special Public Prosecutor in Davangere on Sunday while she was accepting bribe from a person accused of carrying out a sexual assault on a minor. A team led by Superintendent of Police M.S. Koulapure laid a trap and caught advocate Rekha Kotegoudar, who served as Special Public Prosecutor in the case, while she was accepting ₹1.8 lakh bribe from the accused Madan Kumar. She had already taken ₹1.3 lakh from Madan Kumar. She had also obtained from him a cheque for ₹1.8 lakh as guarantee. The Lokayukta Police caught her when she was returning the cheque and accepting the cash. A case has been registered.

