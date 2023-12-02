Lokayukta sleuths catch Kundagol BEO accepting bribe

December 02, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Lokayukta sleuths have caught the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Kundagol in Dharwad district red-handed while she was accepting a bribe for settling leave encashment claims in her office in Kundagol on Saturday.

According to Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Satish Chitagubbi, the action was taken following a complaint from a retired teacher who had alleged that BEO of Kundagol Vidya Kundaragi had demanded ₹10,000 for clearing the leave encashment claim. Subsequently, the retired teacher had convinced the BEO to do the work for ₹8,000.

As per the BEO’s suggestion the retired teacher visited her office on Saturday and Lokayukta police officials Shankar Ragi and others caught her red-handed while accepting the bribe of ₹8,000. Later the Lokayukta Police conducted searches at the residence of the accused official in Dharwad till late night.

