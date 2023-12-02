HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lokayukta catches Kundagol BEO accepting bribe

December 02, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta sleuths have caught the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Kundagol in Dharwad district red-handed while she was accepting a bribe for settling leave encashment claims in her office in Kundagol on Saturday.

According to Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Satish Chitagubbi, the action was taken following a complaint from a retired teacher who had alleged that BEO of Kundagol Vidya Kundaragi had demanded ₹10,000 for clearing the leave encashment claim. Subsequently, the retired teacher had convinced the BEO to do the work for ₹8,000.

As per the BEO’s suggestion the retired teacher visited her office on Saturday and Lokayukta police officials Shankar Ragi and others caught her red-handed while accepting the bribe of ₹8,000. Later the Lokayukta Police conducted searches at the residence of the accused official in Dharwad till late night.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.