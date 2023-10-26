ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta catches Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax red-handed taking bribe in Belagavi

October 26, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta Police catching the Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax red-handed in Belagavi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Lokayukta Police have caught a Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax while she was accepting bribe from a manager of a private company for settling a claim for GST reimbursement in Belagavi on Thursday.

The Lokayukta Police raided the office of Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax Dakshayani Choushetty and caught her red-handed while she was receiving ₹25,000 from the complainant, Vikas Pramod Kokane, manager of Vikas Composites, Belagavi.

The case relates to ₹41,000 collected towards GST from Vikas Composites. As the company had failed to submit Form C pertaining to State GST, it was served seizure notice and was asked to remit ₹41,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, after submitting Form C towards State GST, the company approached the Joint Commissioner for the reimbursement claim of ₹41,000. As the Joint Commissioner demanded ₹25,000 bribe, the manager of the company filed a complaint with the Lokayukta Police.

On Thursday, when the accused official was receiving the bribe amount of ₹25,000 from the complainant, Belagavi Lokayukta Police Inspector Niranjan Patil and staff caught the accused red-handed and registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US