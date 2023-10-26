Lokayukta catches Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax red-handed taking bribe in Belagavi

October 26, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Lokayukta Police have caught a Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax while she was accepting bribe from a manager of a private company for settling a claim for GST reimbursement in Belagavi on Thursday.

The Lokayukta Police raided the office of Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax Dakshayani Choushetty and caught her red-handed while she was receiving ₹25,000 from the complainant, Vikas Pramod Kokane, manager of Vikas Composites, Belagavi.

The case relates to ₹41,000 collected towards GST from Vikas Composites. As the company had failed to submit Form C pertaining to State GST, it was served seizure notice and was asked to remit ₹41,000.

Subsequently, after submitting Form C towards State GST, the company approached the Joint Commissioner for the reimbursement claim of ₹41,000. As the Joint Commissioner demanded ₹25,000 bribe, the manager of the company filed a complaint with the Lokayukta Police.

On Thursday, when the accused official was receiving the bribe amount of ₹25,000 from the complainant, Belagavi Lokayukta Police Inspector Niranjan Patil and staff caught the accused red-handed and registered a case.