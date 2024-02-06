GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lokayukta catches GP secretary for taking bribe in Kalaburagi

February 06, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Lokayukta Police caught Martur Gram Panchayat secretary in Shahabad taluk of Kalaburagi district red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 on Tuesday.

The accused secretary, Ashok Padashetty, demanded the bribe from complainant Parashuram Rathod for land mutation work.

On Tuesday, the Lokayukta team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Geeta Benal caught Ashok Padashetty while he was accepting the bribe from the complainant near Lalgeri Cross in the city.

The gram panchayat secretary has been taken into custody. Investigation is on.

