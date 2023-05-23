ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta catches CEN constable taking bribe 

May 23, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta Police in Kalaburagi on Tuesday caught a police constable attached to the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station while he was accepting bribe from a complainant for removing her name from an complaint application at the CEN Police Station in the district.

Complainant Sanjana Berappa stated that the police constable, Mukalappa Niljeri, demanded from her ₹13,000 bribe for removing her name from an application.

The Lokayukta Police caught constable Niljeri red-handed while he was receiving ₹7,000 from the complainant and registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US