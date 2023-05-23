Lokayukta catches CEN constable taking bribe 

The Lokayukta Police in Kalaburagi on Tuesday caught a police constable attached to the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station while he was accepting bribe from a complainant for removing her name from an complaint application at the CEN Police Station in the district.
Complainant Sanjana Berappa stated that the police constable, Mukalappa Niljeri, demanded from her ₹13,000 bribe for removing her name from an application.
The Lokayukta Police caught constable Niljeri red-handed while he was receiving ₹7,000 from the complainant and registered a case.
