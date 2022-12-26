Lokayukta case against Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyank Kharge

December 26, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

BJP party worker Manikanth Rathod, who has continued his tirade against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and former Minister Priyank Kharge, has filed a complaint with Lokayukta against the father-son duo of Congress leaders.

In a private complaint filed on December 21 before Lokayukta, Mr. Kharge has been accused of using land allocated for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Kalyana Mantap for the work of Karnataka People’s Education Society, founded by Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday, Mr. Rathod alleged that a site measuring 36,000 sq.ft was allocated by the State government in 1981 for the construction of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Kalyana Mantap to conduct marriages for the poor for free. However, later it was converted into the office of Karnataka People’s Education Trust by Mr. Kharge, misusing his political power, he said.

Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge is the founder chairman of the society and his son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddmani is the chairman. Mr. Rathod also demanded that the Lokayukta take serious action against both the leaders.

He also demanded that the State government take back the land allocated to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti and establish a museum in the name of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the same land.