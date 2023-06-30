Lokayukta books officials for maladministration of govt. PU hostel in Mysuru

June 30, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka Lokayukta has booked the Joint Director of Social Welfare Department and warden of Government Post Matric PUC Boys Hostel in Bogadi in Mysuru for alleged maladministration and poor maintenance of the hostel.

After noticing ‘poor maintenance and maladministration’ at the hostel during his surprise visit on June 18, Upalokayukta K.N. Phaneendra has ordered registration of suo motu complaint against Range Gowda, Joint Director of Social Welfare Department, and Chikkeeraiah, the warden of Government Post Matric PUC Boys Hostel in Bogadi.

The Upalokayukta, in his order, said he not only found “unwanted writing and ugly scribbling” on the walls, but also heard from the inmates of the hostel that they were not supplied with hot water and they were constrained to bathe in cold water.

Shortage of beds, mattresses

He also pointed out that the coir mattresses in the hostel rooms were torn and in a bad shape while “some cots did not even have mattresses and the boys were made to sleep on the metal cots without a bed”.

He pointed out that the District Social Welfare Officer admitted that there is a shortage of beds and mattresses. “Replacement of existing mattresses would involve substantial financial implication and the government has to make available the required funds for the said purpose. I could even notice that the hostel boys were not even provided with proper bedspreads and blankets,” he said.

The Uplokayukta also pointed out that the boys complained to him that there were no chairs or tables in their hostel rooms to sit and study. The boys also sought a reading room facility.

Unclean bathrooms

He said the hostel’s bathrooms were not properly cleaned and maintained. “Strong stench was emanating from the bathrooms and toilets,” he said before pointing out that the hostel warden and Social Welfare Officer should ensure that the bathrooms were acid-washed and maintained regularly by spraying disinfectants.

He directed the authorities to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of communicable diseases by maintaining proper hygiene in the hostel.

Also, he said the kitchen should be cleaned everyday while quality food shall be prepared and supplied in adequate quantity for the growing children.

Insufficient light

He also pointed out that the rooms were poorly illuminated and there was no sufficient light for the students during reading hours. “Fans and tubelights shall be made functional within two weeks from the date of receipt of this order,” he said.

The Uplokayukta has also pointed out that cigarette smell was emanating from one of the hostel rooms and directed the authorities to immediately stop such culture in the hostel by suitably counselling the boys.

