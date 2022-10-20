Lokayukta arrests three officials for graft

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 20, 2022 21:05 IST

The Lokayukta has arrested three officials, including a senior officer of the Department of Industries, in Belagavi and Vijayapura districts.

In Belagavi, a team led by Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantagudi arrested Joint Director of the District Industries Centre Shivaputrappa R.H. and Assistant Director Padmakanth G. were arrested when they were accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 from an industrialist who wanted a sanction order. The arrests were made on Wednesday.

In Vijayapura, the Lokayukta caught Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Chandrakant Timmapur of Bevinamatti village, while he was accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a farmer. The PDO had already taken ₹1.5 lakh from the complainant who had applied for property documents.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Pushpalata arrested the accused, said a release. The arrest was made on Thursday.

