Lokayukta arrests head constable while taking bribe

June 30, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru

The Lokayukta police arrested a head constable posted at Peenya police station when he was collecting a bribe from a land owner. The accused police personnel, Maregowda N., had allegedly demanded ₹3 lakh from the land owner to provide protection to his site for the construction of a building.

The land owner had approached the constable seeking protection after some individuals claiming to be the owners of the same land disrupted the construction of the building. However, the original owner of the site, located in Yeshwantpur, had secured an injunction from a civil court that allowed the construction. Even after the court granted the injunction, these individuals continued to trouble the owners.

The Lokayukta police said the constable initially demanded ₹3 lakh to provide protection but later settled for ₹1.5 lakh. The constable was arrested when he was receiving the money.

