Lokayukta arrest official while accepting bribe in Shivamogga

March 03, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Hassan

Sathish G T 9911

Karnataka Lokayukta Police, on Friday, arrested an official of the Factories and Boilers Department in Shivamogga red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 to issue a certificate cancelling the licence of a firm.

Vittal Naik, office-supervisor and administrative assistant at the office of the assistant director, had demanded from Rakesh Patel of Patel Tech Engineering Put Ltd a bribe of ₹ 30,000 to issue the certificate. Prior to that, he had already taken ₹15,000 for the same purpose.

Rakesh Patel filed a complaint with the Lokayukta Police on Friday. Acting on the complaint, the police laid the trap and arrested the official while he was accepting the money. 

The trap was conducted under the guidance of Lokayukta SP N. Vasudevarama and DySP U. Eshwar Naik.

