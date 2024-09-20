Lokapur station to handle goods traffic

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
South Western Railway has now opened Lokapurrailway station under the Hubballi Division for handling goods traffic with immediate effect.

Published - September 20, 2024 08:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The South Western Railway opened Lokapur railway station under the Hubballi division for handling goods traffic with immediate effect.

The South Western Railway has now opened Lokapur railway station under the Hubballi division for handling goods traffic with immediate effect.

According to a release issued by SWR, the initiative is part of the ongoing efforts to enhance freight operations in the region, for promoting economic growth and facilitating smoother transportation.

The opening of Lokapur station located in Mudhol taluk of Bagalkot district will benefit sugarcane and cement industries operating in the region and also others as it would provide them with an efficient and reliable mode of transportation for their goods, the release said.

The station will handle all kinds off goods, both inward and outward, except petroleum, oil and lubricants and crane consignments. The working hours of the station will be from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, ensuring optimal service for freight operations.

The opening of Lokapur station will streamline freight movements, improve operational efficiency and support the growing needs of local businesses and industries by providing an additional gateway for goods transportation in the Hubballi division, the release said.

