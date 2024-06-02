Lok Sabha results: Tight security at counting centre in Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag on Sunday reviewed the preparations for the counting of the votes of Chamarajanagar Parliamentary constituency scheduled for June 4.

She told media persons that the elections to the Chamarajanagar Parliamentary constituency comprising the Assembly segments of H.D. Kote, Nanjangud, Varuna, T. Narsipura, Hanur, Kollegal, and Gundlupet were held on April 26 and the counting of votes will take place at Government Engineering College at Bedarpura.

The counting of votes will commence at 8 a.m. and the electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be on guard on a 24x7 basis by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel assisted by the local police. In all, about 140 personnel are in charge of security apart from which a fire and emergency personnel team comprising eight personnel has also been deployed at the counting centre. Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu said that about 300 KSRP personnel and reserve police have also been deployed in addition to 350 home guards to beef up security.

Ms. Shilpa Nag said CCTV cameras have been installed at the counting centre and a forbidden zone within 100 meters of the counting centre was also in place. She said that the counting centre has been provided with computers, scanners, printers, UPS for uninterrupted power supply, internet, communication facilities, etc., while adequate barricading has also been taken up to ensure that the counting of votes was smooth and goes on without any hitch.

Ms. Shilpa Nag said each Assembly segment will be provided with 14 tables for counting, of which each will have 14 supervisors, 14 assistants, and 14 micro observers among others. For counting of postal ballots there will be 45 personnel while for EVM counting, there will be 14 agents for each of the assembly segment. The postal ballots will be taken up for counting first and 30 minutes later the EVM counting will commence, said Ms. Shilpa Nag. For each Assembly segment, five EVMs selected at random will be identified for counting of VVPAT paper slips, she added.

Chamarajanagar Zilla Panchayat CEO Anand Prakash Meena, Additional Deputy Commissioner Geetha Huded, and others were present.