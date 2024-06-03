Lok Sabha results: Fate of candidates sealed in EVMs to be decided on Tuesday

The fate of the candidates sealed in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be known on Tuesday as all arrangements are in place for the counting of votes of the elections held for the Mysuru Lok Sabha Constituency last month.

The vote count will start at 8 a.m. after the EVMs and VVPATs stored in the strong rooms are brought to the counting hall. The sealed strong rooms will be opened around 7.30 a.m. as per the procedure in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner and the returning officer, K.V. Rajendra.

Once the counting of postal ballots is done, the counting of votes from the EVMs will be taken up. The vote count from EVMs is expected to start around 8.30 a.m.

The counting centre set up at the Maharani’s College for Management on Valmiki Road in Paduvarahalli has turned into a fortress as a three-layer security cover has been provided to the centre. Barring authorized persons, no others get access to the centre. The area around the centre will be cordoned off, with separate arrangements done for the public to assemble and get to know the trends of the counting rounds announced through the public address system.

BJP’s Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and M. Lakshmana are among the candidates who were in the poll fray in Mysuru Lok Sabha Seat. All eyes are on the results of the closely fought electoral battle between the two.

The candidates, the parties, their supporters, and the public were closely awaiting the results after waiting for over a month. The election in Mysuru was held in the first phase on April 26.

On Monday, Mr. Rajendra, along with counting observer Mohammad Ejaz and the Police Commissioner Ramesh B., visited the counting centre and inspected the arrangements,

Elaborate arrangements are in place for counting votes. The results of the closely-fought election were expected to be available by noon as additional counting staff had been roped in for the counting to make available the election results by midday.

The counting of votes polled in 2,202 booths in Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Chamundeshwari, Madikeri, Virajpet, Periyapatna, and Hunsur constituencies will take place on all three floors of the college building. The staff comprises counting supervisors (160), counting assistants (187), and counting micro observers (171). In total, for the counting of votes , around 100 staff will be present. As many 17 to 25 rounds of counting of votes polled in eight assembly constituencies will take place.

A total of 14,77,571 people cast their ballots during the election including 7,32,605 males and 7,44,927 females and 39 others. Compared to the last election, the voting percentage has increased this time. Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency reported 70.62 percent voting. In the 2019 polls, 60.60 percent of polling was recorded.