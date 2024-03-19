GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls: Seizures cross ₹20 crore in three days

March 19, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission has made total seizures worth over ₹4.73 crore in the last 24 hours. With this, the total seizures since March 16 when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka touched ₹20.62 crore. This includes cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals. 

After the MCC came into force, the amount of cash seized was ₹1.87 crore, while liquor worth ₹18.58 crore, narcotics worth ₹10.73 lakh and freebies worth ₹5.45 lakh were seized, said a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka.

A total of 135 FIRs have been registered with regard to seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies. As many as 7,790 non-bailable warrants were executed from the date of announcement of elections, said the release.

