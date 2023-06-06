Lok Sabha polls | Sadananda Gowda urges BJP to counter speculation that 13 MPs, including himself, will not get ticket in 2024

June 06, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - BENGALURU

Taking exception to reports in a section of the media that 13 incumbent MPs of the BJP may not get the ticket this time, the former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda has urged the party’s State and central leadership to intervene and counter such reports.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, a visibly upset Mr. Gowda wondered, “How do these media persons know that the party is not giving the ticket to 13 MPs? Are they party spokespersons?”

Alleging that such reports “crush the morale of incumbent MPs” and come in the way of them discharging their duties effectively for the remaining term of one year, he said the onus was now on the party leadership to intervene and protect its MPs. “They must counter these reports and allow us to discharge our duties,” he said.

A section of the media had reported that 13 incumbent MPs of the BJP, including Mr. Gowda, would not get the party ticket to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Gowda alleged that such reports were a part of the conspiracy to suppress the BJP which had lost the Assembly polls.

He listed his achievements as Chief Minister, Union Minister, and MP and said he never tried to publicise them when he was holding key positions as he was not keen on getting publicity and that his focus was on service.

Stating that the BJP’s performance in the Karnataka Assembly elections was worse than expected, he said the party leadership should now come out with a political strategy to instil confidence among party workers and to bring the party back to power.