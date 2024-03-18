Lok Sabha polls: QR code on voter slips to help locate polling stations

March 18, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Voters in urban areas during the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls will have no reason to make excuses to not go to the polling station and cast their franchise. To help voters navigate their way to the polling station, the Election Commission will print QR codes on voter slips that will be distributed to the electorate one week before the polls. Voters can scan the QR code and find their way to the polling station.

Aimed at increasing voter turnout, this innovative initiative was used for the first time during the recent teachers constituency polls in Bengaluru. Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka, told The Hindu that with this initiative the polling percentage in Bengaluru teachers constituency election rose from 66% in 2020 to 86% in 2024.

“Although the target is to achieve cent percent polling, we are hopeful that the State’s voter turnout will rise to 72% or beyond, higher than the 68% polling witnessed in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

43 Assembly constituencies

Stating that the QR code initiative will be made available in 43 urban Assembly constituencies, including Bengaluru, Mr Meena said: “It is difficult to locate a polling station in urban areas unlike in rural areas. People stay away from voting even if there is a slight disturbance. With the QR code, they can scan and navigate to the polling station easily.”

Pointing out that urban areas usually record a lower turnout, Mr. Meena said around 5,000 polling stations have been identified where turnout remained low in previous elections. “We are targeting those booths that reported less than 30% voter turnout in the last elections. In BBMP limits alone, 3,000 such polling stations have been identified and we are trying to provide better facilities to improve voting percentage,” he said.

Chunavana app

“Through the ‘Chunavana’ app, voters can find out whether there is parking space near the polling booth. Also, voters can check the number of people standing in the queue at the booth. Now, the QR code will help them locate their booth. We are leaving no stone unturned to increase voter turnout,” Mr. Meena asserted.

He said elaborate booth-level election management plans are being made to increase voter turnout. “Each polling station has a unique issue and we are addressing them. In the Kalyan Karnataka region, we are taking special measures for heat because when the election happens it will be peak summer. A first aid kit for sunstroke will be made available at the polling stations. Also, ambulances will be deployed,” he added.