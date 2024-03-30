GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls: Liquor worth ₹1.13 crore in last 24 hours

March 30, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a major pre-poll election seizure on Saturday, the Excise Department confiscated 12,191.40 litres of Indian Made Liquor (IML) worth ₹1,13,80,101 at KSBCL depot, Madanayakanalli, in Chickballapur parliamentary constituency in Bengaluru Urban district.

The Election Commission has made total seizures worth over ₹65.12 crore since March 16 when the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka. This includes cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals.

After MCC came into force, the amount of cash seized was ₹21.85 crore, while liquor worth ₹28.69 crore, narcotics worth ₹1.6 crore and freebies worth ₹ 82.12 lakh were confiscated, according to a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka.

A total of 1,030 FIRs have been registered with regard to seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and freebies. The Excise Department has booked 1,023 heinous cases, 937 cases for breach of licence conditions, 53 Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases, and 4,005 cases under Section 15 (a) of the Karnataka Excise act 1965. As many as 591 different types of vehicles have been seized, according to the release.

As many as 10,040 complaints have been received through cVIGIL application. Of these, 6,207 complaints are related to posters/banners without permission, 530 related to posters without mandatory declaration, 146 related to property defacement and 55 related to money distribution and 34 related to distribution of gifts/coupons. Of the total complaints, 9,228 are found to be correct and action has been taken, the release says.

