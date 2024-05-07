Lok Sabha polls: Karnataka records 66.05% turnout till 5 p.m. in final phase

May 07, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The voter turnout in the second of the two-phase Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka on Tuesday, which sealed the fate of 227 candidates, stood at 66.05% till 5 p.m.

The constituencies that went to polls in the second phase are mostly in the northern belt of the State, covering the entire Kalyana-Karnataka and Bombay-Karnataka regions, a couple of central districts and coastal Uttara Kannada.

While Chikkodi had the highest turnout with 72.75%, Kalaburagi had the lowest with 57.2% till 5 p.m. The voting percentage is likely to change after final reports from all polling stations are obtained, Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka, said.

In terms of turnout, Chikkodi was followed by Shivamogga (72.07%), Haveri (71.90%), Davangere (70.9%), Uttara Kannada (69.57%) and Ballari (68.94%). While four constituencies recorded a turnout of above 70%, Kalaburagi and Raichur are the only two constituencies to record less than 60% turnout.

Chikkodi, the only unreserved Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka where a candidate belonging to a Scheduled Tribe is pitted against a Lingayat leader, is seeing a clash between Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s daughter, Priyanka Jarkiholi, against Annasaheb Jolle of the BJP, who is seeking a re-election. This constituency had recorded the second highest turnout at 75.62% in 2019 Lok Sabha polls after Shivamogga that had seen a turnout of 76.58% then.

Shivamogga, which is witnessing an interesting contest in the current Lok Sabha elections, has a former BJP Minister K.S. Eshwarappa in the fray as an independent candidate apart from BJP’s B.Y. Raghavendra and Congress’ Geetha Shivarajkumar.

