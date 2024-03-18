Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission makes seizures worth over ₹15.53 crore in 24 hours

March 18, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Election Commission has made total seizures worth over ₹15.53 crore in the last 24 hours. With this, the total seizures since March 16 when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka touched ₹15.89 crore. This includes cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals.

After MCC came into force, the amount of cash seized was ₹45.76 lakh, while liquor worth ₹15.37 crore and narcotics worth ₹56.64 lakh were seized, said a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka.

A total of 1,34,307 wall writings, posters, banners, and other defacements were removed from public property within 48 hours of announcement of elections. One case was lodged for violation of defacement of public property in Kolar CMC limits under Karnataka Open Places (Provisions of Disfigurement) Act, the release said.

