Lok Sabha polls: EC books 23 cases of hate speech

Highest number of hate speech cases are against BJP

April 24, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In the run-up to the April 26 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, the Election Commission has booked 23 cases of hate speech, 28 cases of inducements, 15 related to misuse of religious places, and 15 cases pertaining to use of children in campaigns.

Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka, said a total of 189 cases have been booked in the 14 constituencies. While 12 cases of hate speech have been booked against the BJP, the highest, nine are against the Congress, and two against the JD(S), he said.

With regard to inducements, nine cases have been booked against the Congress, the highest. While eight cases each have been booked against the BJP and Independents, three are against the JD(S). Similarly for misuse of religious places, the BJP has eight cases against it, followed by six against the Congress, and one against an Independent candidate. Both the BJP and the Congress have seven cases each against them for using children in campaigns. One case is against an Independent candidate, Mr. Meena added.

