Lok Sabha polls: Doctors’ prescriptions to have voter education message

March 19, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors in Mysuru have been told to join the SVEEP campaign, requesting their patients not to miss voting in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

At a meeting convened for the people in healthcare profession and medical officers, organised by Mysuru SVEEP Committee in association with the Department of Health and Family Welfare here, the doctors were advised to use outpatient prescription slips with printed messages on voter education. This would help generate awareness among the voters.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, who chaired the meeting, also advised for taking up voter education drives at the medical stores. She also advised doctors to spread voter education in the health camps that are conducted by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation was launched by the Election Commission of India to promote voter education. The Mysuru district SVEEP Committee has now come into effect and more activities are being planned.

Officials also explained about the initiatives such as C-Vigil, which was launched with the purpose of tracking violations of the model code of conduct and election expenditure limit. This encourages citizens to report violations by uploading photos and videos of the MCC violation.

The SVEEP teams will soon spread across Mysuru district to promote voter education. They have been asked to assist the public in downloading the mobile applications like voter helpline in their smartphones and demonstrate its operations.

