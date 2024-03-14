GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls: Decision to enter politics not sudden, says Yaduveer

‘Quitting AC comfort is not difficult when you are entering public life. I see it not as an opportunity but a responsibility’

March 14, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who was nominated as BJP candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha seat, being ushered to the BJP office by party workers in Mysuru on Thursday.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who was nominated as BJP candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha seat, being ushered to the BJP office by party workers in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said here on Thursday that his decision to enter politics was not an overnight development but he has been contemplating it for a year.

Speaking to media persons after coming to Mysuru following the announcement of his candidature as the BJP candidate for Mysuru on Wednesday, Mr. Yaduveer said he has been taking part in public activities in his individual capacity since the last 9 to 10 years. But he realised over a period of time that to bring about substantial changes in society through policies, one must enter politics, said Mr. Yaduveer.

In reply to a question, Mr.Yaduveer said having entered into the rough and tumble of politics, he was prepared to quit the AC comfort of the palace. ‘’Quitting AC comfort is not that difficult when you are entering public life. I see it not as an opportunity but a responsibility,’’ he said.

He also refuted suggestions that there was a ‘’Rajasthan angle’ to his entry to politics alluding to speculations that his father-in-law, who was a Rajya Sabha MP from that State, had influenced the decision in his favour. ‘’The BJP as a party has certain processes and my candidature went through the entire exercise including through the State BJP  before it was finalised,’’ he said.

On his dream and vision for Mysuru, Mr.Yaduveer said that his forefathers laid the foundation for Mysuru’s growth which has stood in good stead all these decades and benefitted generations of people and he wished to emulate them. ‘’My predecessors, including Pratap Simha, have done good work and I will take it forward to its logical end,’’ he said.

