Lok Sabha polls: BJP’s ‘royal’ choice in Mysuru pushes Simha out of contest

March 13, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MYSURU

Even though sitting MP Pratap Simha was hoping for the BJP renomination for a third time and campaigned hard for it, the party’s Central leadership on Wednesday chose Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar as its candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

Taking to X minutes after the BJP candidates’ list was announced on Wednesday evening, Mr. Simha congratulated Mr. Yaduveer and expressed his readiness to start campaigning for the elections. “Congratulations to Maharaja Sri Yaduveer,” he said. The subdued response comes a day after he had launched a sarcastic attack on Mr. Yaduveer and said that if the BJP top brass intends to field the scion of the erstwhile royal family then it would “underline the beauty of democracy” as the royals will have to mingle with commoners.

Though Mr. Yaduveer, aged about 32, is entering the poll fray for the first time, politics is not new for the erstwhile royal family as the late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar had entered the poll fray on six occasions and was elected to the Lok Sabha on four occasions, but as a Congress candidate. Mr. Yaduveer, who is also the great grandson Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, was adopted by Pramoda Devi, wife of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, as the heir of Wadiyar dynasty in 2015.

Demonstrations

The announcement of Mr. Yaduveer as the BJP candidate was preceded by a demonstration by supporters of Mr. Simha, who demanded the sitting MP’s renomination. However, Mr. Simha ruled out the possibility of rebelling against the party and entering the poll fray as an Independent.

Mr. Yaduveer’s candidature for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, however, has taken many people by surprise. For, there was little indication about the same from the erstwhile royal family. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after participating in the Yoga Day celebrations at Mysuru palace in June 2022, had met the erstwhile royals, including Pramoda Devi and Yaduveer, over breakfast at the palace.

Earlier setback

During the last Assembly elections, the BJP was able to retain only Krishnaraja Assembly segment in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency. The saffron party lost not only the two Assembly segments in Kodagu – Madikeri and Virajpet – but also Chamaraja Assembly segment in Mysuru that it had won in 2018 polls. Mr. Simha, however, focussed his energies on BJP candidate and former Minister V. Somanna in Varuna Assembly constituency, which is part of neighbouring Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

