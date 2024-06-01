Lok Sabha elections: Kalaburagi administration ready for counting of votes

After putting in place all arrangements, Fouzia Taranum, Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer for the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency, has declared that the district administration is ready for counting of votes.

Addressing a media conference at her office on Saturday, the officer said the counting of votes polled in the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency would begin at 8 a.m. on June 4.

“We have made all preparations for counting. Counting will be held at Gulbarga University where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are kept. The strongroom will be opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The results will be declared soon after the counting is over,” she said.

As per the details she provided, the EVMs are segregated Assembly segment-wise and the counting of votes of each segment will be taken up separately: Afzlapur segment at Bhaskara Hall in Mathematics Department; Chittapur and Kalaburagi Rural segments at Examination Centre; Jewargi segment at Cellular Hall in the Examination Centre; Gurmitkal and Kalaburagi North segments at Indoor Stadium; Sedam segment at Harihara Hall of the Kannada Department; and Kalaburagi South segment at Bose Hall of Botany Department.

“As many as 14 tables are provided to each Assembly segment and each table will have a supervisor, a counting assistant, and a micro observer. Each candidate is allowed to appoint one agent for each table and the agents are allowed to carry only a pen, simple calculator, and paper inside the counting hall,” Ms. Taranum said.

When asked, she said there would be 21 rounds of counting and the results would be announced soon after the counting.

“We have made elaborate arrangements not just for counting votes but also for transmitting the information to media about the progress of counting. We established a dedicated media centre at the Zoology Department where NIC screen is put to provide updated information,” she said.

Speaking on the security arrangements, the officer said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code would be imposed around the counting centre and a ban on the sale of alcohol would be in force from June 3 midnight to June 4 midnight.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rayappa Hunasagi, Deputy Conservator of Forests Sumit Patil, and Probationary IAS officer Meenakshi Arya were present.

