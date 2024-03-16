Lok Sabha elections in two phases in Karnataka on April 26 and May 7

March 16, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Parliamentary polls in Karnataka will be held in two phases with 14 constituencies going to polls in each phase. While 14 constituencies in South Karnataka will go to polls on April 26 (as part of the second phase nationally), the other 14 constituencies in North Karnataka will go to polls on May 7 (as part of third phase nationally.)

The Election Commission will be issuing notification for the second phase of polling on March 28, and the notification for the third phase of voting will be issued on April 12. Of the 28 constituencies in the State, five are reserved for Scheduled Castes while two are reserved for scheduled Tribes.

There are a total of about 5.42 crore eligible voters in the State, an increase by 6% over the electoral roll of 2019 parliamentary elections with an addition of nearly 32.53 lakh voters, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena told presspersons here on Saturday. After the final roll was published in January 2024, 4.22 lakh voters have been added, he said.

Special focus

In a bid to increase voter turnout, as many as 5,000 polling booths are being focused on in Kalyana Karnataka and in BBMP areas that had seen lower voter turnout, especially targeting those booths that reported less than 30% voter turnout in the last elections. In BBMP limits alone, 3,000 such polling stations have been identified and we are trying to provide better facilities to improve voting percentage.

The election officials will also approach 5.7 lakh elderly and 6.12 lakh persons with disabilities, who are eligible to vote from home, to seek their option whether they would want to vote from home or vote from polling booths. “We will also seek what kind of facilities they would require, including transportation, magnifying glass, and wheelchair, among others,” he added.

There will be a total of 1,808 model polling stations, including five Sakhi booths to be managed by women in every Assembly constituency, one booth each in Assembly constituency to be managed by persons with disabilities and young officials. About 40 ethnic polling stations and 200 theme-based polling booths will be established.

Early seizures

The Chief Electoral Officer said that the vigilance in the State had already started on August 1 and so far ₹537 crore worth of cash and other goods had been seized and 4,678 FIRs registered by 14 State and Central agencies.

They include ₹151 crore cash, ₹42 crore worth of liquor, ₹126 crore worth of drugs, and ₹71 crore worth of gold jewellery. Though these seizures are not directly connected to the model code of conduct, he said that based on the information, the sources of these are now known. “We are trying to curb these activities. We have information on drug, liquor, and money networks.” He also said that the Election Commission will keep an eye on digital transactions, and banks have been asked to provide information on suspicious digital transactions at the district level.

Drought relief won’t be affected

He also clarified that there is no bar in implementing drought relief work, but should not be done to swing votes. “At the district level, officers will be holding meetings to oversee drought relief. It is the responsibility of the government.”

