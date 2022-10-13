The District Legal Services Authority in Mandya will conduct Lok Adalat on November 12 as part of National Lok Adalat in a bid to resolve cases through mutual agreements. The authorities said there were 76,251 cases pending in Mandya district of which 6,670 cases had been identified as having potential for resolution. Litigants in Mandya district keen to settle their disputes may contact 08232-229345/1800-425-90900 for details or email dlsa.mandya@gmail.com