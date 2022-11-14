Lok Adalat settles a record 14.77 lakh cases amicably, disburses ₹1,282 crore towards settlement

November 14, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

A national-level Lok Adalat held in the State on November 12 has set a new record of amicably settling 14,77,285 cases, which include 1,76,501 cases pending in various courts and 13,00,784 pre-litigation cases, said Justice B. Veerappa, a judge of the High Court of Karnataka and Executive Chairperson of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) here on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons, he said that ₹1,282 crore was paid by way of settlement of disputes, which include motor vehicle accident claims (MVC), real estate regulation, consumer disputes, partition suits, cheque dishonour, land acquisition, and other cases.

Settlement of 3,384 MVC and 10,994 cheque dishonour cases have resulted in amicable payment of a whopping ₹324 crore and ₹328 crore as settlement amount, respectively, Justice Veerappa said. Similarly, settlement of about 9,383 bank loan cases and 175 real estate regulation cases have resulted in payment of about ₹74 crore, he said.

Pointing out that the traffic police will have to recover around ₹1,000 crore from motorists for violation of minor traffic rules for which challans were generated, Justice Veerappa said that this Lok Adalat has succeeded in closing 4.18 lakh such traffic cases under pre-litigation cases category yielding around ₹23 crore to the State exchequer.

Similarly, around 1.28 lakh and 2.88 lakh pre-litigation cases related to non-payment of electricity and water bills were amicably settled resulting in payment of ₹18 crore and ₹27 crore arrears from electricity and water bills, respectively, he said while pointing out that around 2.65 lakh pre-litigation cases related to issues like khata transfer, non-payment of pension, senior citizen and other ID cards, etc were settled by the revenue authorities across the State.

Stating that the members of the judicial services are continuously making attempt to resolve disputes among couples in conflict, he said that this Lok Adalat has witnessed reunion of 174 such couples while amicably settling around 1,460 cases related to matrimonial issues.