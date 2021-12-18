Lok Adalat reunites estranged couples in Mysuru

Mysuru

18 December 2021 18:45 IST

Around 40,000 marital, other cases resolved during the sittings held across the district

The Mega Lok Adalat programme held in Mysuru on Saturday has helped reunite more than 25 estranged couples.

The couples, who had applied for divorce, were counselled and reunited. The couples, most of whom turned emotional, exchanged sweets while wiping their tears on the occasion.

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge M.L. Raghunath and other judges were present during the Lok Adalat held at the Malalavadi court complex in Mysuru.

Birth Certificates

The Lok Adalat also saw the issue of an estimated 7,000 birth certificates.

A decision had been taken to facilitate the issue of birth certificates during the Lok Adalat after the Mysuru District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) had found that thousands of school children in the district, mostly in rural areas, did not possess them.

The DLSA had distributed application forms in schools for issue of birth certificates to students who did not possess them. The application forms, filled up by the parents, were collected and notices issued to the jurisdictional birth and deaths registration officers for action.

The reunion of the couples and issue of birth certificates were among the estimated 40,000 cases, which were resolved as part of the Lok Adalat that was held simultaneously across several court halls in Mysuru city and the district. Others included motor vehicle accident cases, cheque bounce cases registered under the Negotiable Instruments Act, those related to land acquisition, marital and domestic disputes, compoundable criminal cases, partition suits, and injunction suits.

The cases considered included not only pending ones, but also pre-litigation cases with the DSLA carrying out a legal awareness programme in different parts of the district calling upon the litigants to resolve their disputes through mediation, counselling and conciliation.