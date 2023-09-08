Lok Adalat: Over 13,300 cases identified for resolution

September 08, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Lok Adalat to be held on Saturday across Mysuru as part of a nationwide exercise is expected to result in the resolution of 13,315 cases.

This was stated by the Principal District and Sessions Judge G.S. Sangresh who is also the chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority, here on Friday.

He said the Lok Adalat was an endeavor to arrive at an out-of-court settlement with mutual consent of the parties in dispute and the public should make the best use of the alternative dispute redressal mechanism.

Mr. Sangresh said that there were 1,14,990 cases pending in various courts in Mysuru district of which 55,770 were criminal cases and 59,220 were civil disputes. Of these, 21,584 cases were found feasible for arriving at a settlement through arbitration or negotiations with the consent of both the parties out of which 13,315 cases have been identified as those with potential for reaching a settlement.

Underlining the benefits of arriving at a settlement, Mr. Sangresh said it not only led to saving of time but helped improve relationships among the warring parties. The settlement awarded in Lok Adalat had the same weightage as that or a court order and resulted in saving money as it entailed no court fee. In addition, the orders would be issued subject to the satisfaction of both the parties.

DSLA secretary B.G. Dinesh said this was the third Lok Adalat of the year and during the previous edition, 5,582 cases had been settled. M. Mahadevaswamy, president of the Mysuru Bar Association, Puttsidde Gowda, vice president, S. Umesh, secretary, were present.

