Lok Adalat on Nov. 12, cases with potential for settlement being identified in Mysuru district

The Lok Adalat is to be held on November 12 in all the 64 courts in the district as part of a nation-wide exercise.

This was stated by Principal District and Sessions Judge M.L. Raghunath here on Friday. He said the District Legal Services Authority was identifying potential cases that could be amicably settled through mutual agreement including those in the pre-litigation stage.

Mr. Raghunath said there were 1.12 lakh cases pending in the district of which 59,555 cases were civil and 52,888 were criminal and there was potential to close or settle 38,752 disputes or cases out of them.

There were as many as 742 prelitigation cases, 4418 cheque bounce cases, 3,954 cases pertaining to accidents, and 2,533 criminal cases of petty nature that could be closed. Efforts would also be made to close cases pertaining to revenue, tax etc with the cooperation of the respective department officials, said Mr.Raghunath.

Those keen to get the cases resolved have to contact the legal services authority in their respective areas or the local courts. Cases related to MUDA land acquisition and entailing compensation to the tune of a maximum of ₹20 lakh, will also be considered for settlement.

Explaining the benefits of out-of-court settlement through Lok Adalat, Mr. Raghunath said not only would it result in peace of mind of the litigants if both are amiable to reaching a resolution, but the order of award will have the weight of a court judgment. Besides, it will save time and does not entail any court fee, he added.

Mysuru Bar Association president M. Mahadevaswamy said the association would extend its full cooperation for the Lok Adalat. The secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Devaraj Bhute, and secretary of Mysuru Bar Association Umesh, were also present.