Lok Adalat on March 27

A Lok Adalat will be held in all courts of Hassan district on March 27, said B.K. Ravikanth, Senior Civil Judge and member of District Legal Services Authority.

At a press conference in Hassan on Thursday, he said cases related to cheque bounce, bank recovery, traffic offences, and land issues, could be resolved amicably in the Lok Adalat. The petitioners could take part either personally or through advocates. “They should make better use of this opportunity.”

Mr. Ravikanth said 72,881 cases were pending in the courts of Hassan district. The courts have identified the cases which could be taken up in the Lok Adalat. “By clearing the cases in Lok Adalat, the pendency could be addressed”, he said.