Lok Adalat on July 8; more than 11,700 cases with potential for resolution

May 27, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The District Legal Services Authority will conduct a Lok Adalat as part of a nationwide exercise on July 8 and there are over 11,700 cases that have potential for an out-of-court resolution.

The Lok Adalat is an alternative dispute redressal mechanism where the pending civil, matrimonial, compoundable criminal cases, family disputes, property matters etc and those in the pre-litigation stage are resolved amicably subject to the mutual consent of the litigants and entails no cost on them.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, May 27, the Principal District and Sessions Judge G.S. Sangreshi, who is also the Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, said that there were 1,11,929 pending cases in Mysuru district of which 54,096 are civil cases, 57,833 are criminal cases and 11,702 of them have potential for resolution.

Of these 11,702 cases, 7516 cases have been zeroed in and identified for speedy resolution through Lok Adalat. This includes 405 cases related to accidents, 236 petty criminal cases, 2410 cases related to cheque bouncing and 4203 compoundable civil and criminal cases at the pre-litigation level. There are 262 other cases yet to be brought before the court as well, said Mr. Sangreshi.

Parties involved in litigations and are keen for an early resolution, could approach the respective legal services authority at the district or taluk levels and submit their applications.

Mr. Sangreshi said the resolution will have the same decree as of a court order to the parties concerned and the court fee are also refunded. But the case will be deemed as settled provided both the parties in a litigation are agreeable to the resolution. In the event of a settlement, there is no scope for appealing against the resolution in an higher court, Mr. Sangreshi added.

B.G. Dinesh, Secretary, DLSA, M. Mahadevaswamy, president, Bar Association of Mysore and others were present.